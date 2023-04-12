Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $147,152.92

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $147,152.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00028805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,268.33 or 0.99957357 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01191538 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,494.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

