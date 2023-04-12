John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 77,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 53,524 shares.The stock last traded at $51.81 and had previously closed at $51.78.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $725.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,913 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

