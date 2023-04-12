JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JAGI stock opened at GBX 364.90 ($4.52) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.50 ($3.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 404.90 ($5.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 374.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.40. The company has a market capitalization of £344.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.74 and a beta of 0.66.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

