JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Performance

JAGI stock opened at GBX 364.90 ($4.52) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.50 ($3.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 404.90 ($5.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 374.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.40. The company has a market capitalization of £344.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.74 and a beta of 0.66.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.