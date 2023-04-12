Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Down 0.5%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €29.48 ($32.04) and last traded at €29.94 ($32.54). Approximately 114,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.08 ($32.70).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.88 and its 200-day moving average is €29.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.