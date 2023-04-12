Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Up 2.9%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45. 261,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 266,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Jupiter Wellness Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

