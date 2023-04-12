Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $593.60 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $593.60 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,880,318,096 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,871,919,223.65218 with 17,871,919,689.81534 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03285199 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $17,646,516.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

