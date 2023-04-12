Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Declares Dividend of €0.73

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.73 ($0.80) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kerry Group Stock Up 4.9 %

LON KYGA opened at GBX 97 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.75 ($1.35). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.44.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

