Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Declares Dividend of €0.73

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.73 ($0.80) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Kerry Group Stock Up 4.9 %
LON KYGA opened at GBX 97 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.75 ($1.35). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.44.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.