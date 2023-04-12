Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.78. 1,463,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,080. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

