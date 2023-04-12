Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 5.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,406,035 shares of company stock valued at $298,712,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,412,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,774. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

