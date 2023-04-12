Kessler Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 43.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after buying an additional 380,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Capri by 252.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 285,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,666. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

