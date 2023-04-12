Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 35,598 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,598 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 503,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

