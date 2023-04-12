Kion Group (KGX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kion Group (FRA: KGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €50.00 ($54.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/28/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €42.00 ($45.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/28/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €46.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/27/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €54.00 ($58.70) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/27/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/27/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €43.00 ($46.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €42.00 ($45.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/21/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €54.00 ($58.70) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/8/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €50.00 ($54.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/3/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €43.00 ($46.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €54.00 ($58.70) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/2/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €46.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/2/2023 – Kion Group was given a new €44.00 ($47.83) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of FRA:KGX traded up €1.12 ($1.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.00 ($36.96). The stock had a trading volume of 353,818 shares. Kion Group Ag has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($88.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

