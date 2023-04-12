KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE KIO opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
