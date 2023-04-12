KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE KIO opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,565 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.