Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street Stock Performance

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.