Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

