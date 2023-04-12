Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 600,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,217,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

