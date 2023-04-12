Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

