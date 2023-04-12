Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for about 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.28. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.40.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

