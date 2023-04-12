Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.0% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,228,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.93.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

