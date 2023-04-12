Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allstate from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

