Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 13,256 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,194 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.