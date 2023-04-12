Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $3.87 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $56,615,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
