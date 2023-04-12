Kokoswap One Day Volume Tops $51,340.25 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $138.46 million and approximately $51,340.25 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

