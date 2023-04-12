Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 65,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 265,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 84.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Articles

