Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Down 6%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.58 and last traded at $68.58. Approximately 173,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 206,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KRUS. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a market cap of $646.43 million, a PE ratio of -989.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 899,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at about $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 317,623 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

