Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $170.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $174.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.18.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $178.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

