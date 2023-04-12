Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $170.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $174.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.18.
Landstar System Stock Performance
NASDAQ LSTR opened at $178.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46.
Insider Activity at Landstar System
In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
