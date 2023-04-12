Leinauer Corby Dolan Sells 164 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) insider Leinauer Corby Dolan sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $15,927.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE MSGE traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 182,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.08. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $642.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.35 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

