Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 1.1% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 182,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,228. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile



Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

