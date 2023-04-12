Libra Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Libra Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:ESGV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. 159,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

