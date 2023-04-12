Libra Wealth LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Libra Wealth LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.0% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.70. 1,485,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,668. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.28 and its 200 day moving average is $305.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.26.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

