Libra Wealth LLC Sells 360 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Libra Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,431,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,759,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.41 and a 200 day moving average of $286.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $347.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

