Lido DAO (LDO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $78.34 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $78.34 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00007629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 868,608,501 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

