LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 108.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 478,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 184,009 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 136,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,577. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.54. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

