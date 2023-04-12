Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Raised by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Loews by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

