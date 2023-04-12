LooksRare Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $67.34 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

