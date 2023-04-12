Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.87

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $628.15 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

