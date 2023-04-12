Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Luxfer has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Luxfer Trading Up 1.9 %
LXFR opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 619.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Luxfer by 25.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
