Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 4,500,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,981,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

