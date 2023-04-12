Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 103,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,381. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $117.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

