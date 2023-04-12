Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,161. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.67. The company has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

