Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 112,798 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating) by 321.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,798 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 2.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 74,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

KJUL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 6,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

