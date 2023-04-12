Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 431,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 83,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 117,771 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. 3,671,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804,038. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

