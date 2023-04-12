Mammoth (MMT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,857.94

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $14.71 million and $9,857.94 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00028805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,268.33 or 0.99957357 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.0017153 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,125.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars.

