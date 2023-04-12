Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 2,705,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,610,855. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

