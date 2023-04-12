Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPC opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

