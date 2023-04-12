Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum
In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
