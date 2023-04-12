MARBLEX Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $134.83 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00008637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,925,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,509,902 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,925,659 with 51,509,901.6819341 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.6277812 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,609,254.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

