Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161.86 ($2.00).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKS traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165.60 ($2.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.31. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,034.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

