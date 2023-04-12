Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $348.29. 80,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,642. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $386.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

