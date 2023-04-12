Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.39. 639,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,489. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.08 and a 200 day moving average of $345.16. The firm has a market cap of $347.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

